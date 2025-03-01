New Working Hours for Govt Offices during Ramadan 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani government relaxes office timings during holy month of Ramadan as Muslims observe fasting and pray during the sacred month.

Office Timing during Ramadan

For offices operating on five-days a week, the new timings will be from 9:00am to 3:00 pm on weekdays. On Friday, office will start at 9:00am to 12:30pm.

For those with a six-day work week, the schedule of weekdays (Monday to Thursday & Saturday) will be 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Friday time is from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

The new office hours allow employees to manage their fasting and prayers while still fulfilling their official duties.

The government has urged public servants to make the best use of the adjusted hours to maintain smooth administrative operations while respecting the significance of Ramadan.