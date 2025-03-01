Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani’s funeral prayers offered in Akora Khattak

PESHAWAR – Massive crowd gathered at Madrassa Akora Khattak for Namaz-i-Janaza of Maulana Hamid ul Haq, who was martyred in a deadly bombing on Friday.

The blast occurred during the Friday prayers at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania that took lives of six people while nearly 20 were injured. Haq, the famous cleric, was among those who lost their lives in terror attack.

The deceased will be laid to rest beside his late father, Maulana Sami ul-Haq, and his mother’s grave. The authorities have yet to comment on the exact cause of the explosion, but investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Community remains in mourning for the loss of Maulana Hamid ul-Haq Haqqani, who was a leading figure in religious circles, following in the footsteps of his father.

The incident heightened tensions in the area, prompting security measures to be intensified. As the community prepares for the last ceremonies of famous cleric, there is a sense of unity and support for the grieving family, as people gather to pay their respects to Haqqani.