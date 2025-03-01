Up to 15% discount on basic items as Ramadan Relief Package launches at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan launched special Ramadan Relief Package at Utility Stores, offering discounts of up to 15pc on more than 800 branded items to make essential goods more affordable for masses.

The package was officially inaugurated by Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, at a Utility Store in Sector G-9, Islamabad. Minister called this initiative a major step to ease financial burden on families during Ramadan, ensuring they have access to essential items at special prices.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered Ramadan Relief Package as key step to assist citizens during this blessed month. We have allocated 20 billion rupees in relief, which will benefit people across the country, including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” said Rana Tanveer.

Ramadan Relief Package will be available at all Utility Stores nationwide, and the store hours have been extended to better serve the public. Utility Stores will now remain open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM to facilitate easier access to discounted goods.

In addition to discounts, Minister instructed officials to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of goods and that the quality of items remains up to standard throughout the duration of the package.

This initiative aims to bring much-needed relief to households during Ramadan by making essential products like food and other daily necessities more affordable.