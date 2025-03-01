Pm Shehbaz Rolls Out Ramazan Relief Package To Aid 2 Crore Poverty Stricken Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out Ramazan Relief Package 2025 to support deserving families during the holy month, in which Muslims prepare special meals.

In launching ceremony, the premier announced that each eligible family would receive Rs5,000 under the package. In addition, discounts will be offered on various essential items at Utility Stores across the country.

He assured that financial aid would be distributed through a digital system, ensuring full transparency in the process. He also emphasized that recipients would not have to wait in long lines to receive the assistance.

Ramadam relief package is larger than last year’s, with aim to benefit four million families and 20 million individuals. The aid will be distributed across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his address, PM Sharif reiterated to control inflation this year, compared to the last one, giving relief to the citizens as they approach the holy month of Ramadan.