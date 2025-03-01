Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and Australia mark first day of Ramadan after moon sighting

RIYADH – Several countries in world including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, United Kingdom, Australia, and Afghanistan marked starting of Holy Month of Ramadan after moon sighting on Friday evening.

Saudi Supreme Court confirmed that the holy month starts on March 1, while Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Australia, and other countries also declared starting of Ramadan in line with Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Oman, Jordan, Syria also followed suit, with Ramadan beginning today. People in Iran and Iraq will fasting from Sunday, March 2, based on their moon sighting.

In Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Ramadan moon was not sighted on Friday, and the first Roza will be observed on Sunday. Despite meetings held by zonal committees in cities like Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, and Lahore, no credible reports of moon sightings were received.

Ramadan is observed with zeal and devotion in Pakistan and parts of world, with over billion Muslims preparing for a month of fasting, self-discipline, and charitable acts. The Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, is shorter than the Gregorian calendar, causing Ramadan to shift by about 10 days each year.

The start and end of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, which makes it different from other fixed-date holidays.