Met office predicts rains, snowfall across Pakistan in Ramazan

KARACHI – The Met office has predicted more rains with thunderstorm and snowfall in various areas of country as a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on March 2, when the holy month of Ramazan will commence.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfalls over the hills) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Sherani on 02nd and 03rd March.

It added that rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy snow/rainfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) on 02nd (night) to 04th March (afternoon).

Furthermore, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh on 02nd (night) and 03rd March.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Okara, Larkana and Sukkur on 02nd (night) and 03rd March.

It warned that moderate to few heavy snowfalls may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli during forecast period.

The Met office added that hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab /Islamabad and Kashmir.

Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas have been advised to remain cautious during the period.

Farmers have also been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast period.