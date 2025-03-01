Suzuki Alto New Prices and Taxes in Pakistan after recent changes

Alto remains the front-runner of Pak Suzuki due to its affordability and it offers several benefits. Being a 60cc car, it’s cheap to maintain and saves lot of fuel. The price is lower than several other cars in its category is designed for everyday people and works really well for small families.
Alto prices saw a big increase, with costs rising by as much as Rs1.2lac on top variants. This price hike is accompanied by a significant adjustment in taxes, further escalating the financial burden on buyers – who want budget-friendly entry-level rides.
Tax revision led to a big rise in overall expenses, especially for non-filers, who now face much higher tax amounts. The updated tax structure adds between Rs11,655 and Rs47,100 depending on the variant and filer status.
Alto New Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|Tax for Filers
|Alto VX
|2,331,000
|11,655
|Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|13,535
|Alto VXR-AGS
|2,894,000
|14,470
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,045,000
|15,225
|Alto VXR Upgraded Version
|2,827,000
|14,135
|Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version
|2,989,000
|14,945
|Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
|3,140,000
|15,700
Alto Price For Non-Filers
|Variant
|Price
|Tax for Non-Filers
|Alto VX
|2,331,000
|34,965
|Alto VXR
|2,707,000
|40,605
|Alto VXR-AGS
|2,894,000
|43,410
|Alto VXL-AGS
|3,045,000
|45,675
|Alto VXR Upgraded Version
|2,827,000
|42,405
|Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version
|2,989,000
|44,835
|Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
|3,140,000
|47,100
This price increase and tax revision come at a time when car affordability is already a major concern in Pakistan, leaving many to question the financial feasibility of owning a Suzuki Alto in the current economic climate.