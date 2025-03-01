Suzuki Alto New Prices and Taxes in Pakistan after recent changes

Alto remains the front-runner of Pak Suzuki due to its affordability and it offers several benefits. Being a 60cc car, it’s cheap to maintain and saves lot of fuel. The price is lower than several other cars in its category is designed for everyday people and works really well for small families.

Alto prices saw a big increase, with costs rising by as much as Rs1.2lac on top variants. This price hike is accompanied by a significant adjustment in taxes, further escalating the financial burden on buyers – who want budget-friendly entry-level rides.

Tax revision led to a big rise in overall expenses, especially for non-filers, who now face much higher tax amounts. The updated tax structure adds between Rs11,655 and Rs47,100 depending on the variant and filer status.

Alto New Price in Pakistan

Models Price Tax for Filers Alto VX 2,331,000 11,655 Alto VXR 2,707,000 13,535 Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 14,470 Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 15,225 Alto VXR Upgraded Version 2,827,000 14,135 Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 2,989,000 14,945 Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 3,140,000 15,700

Alto Price For Non-Filers

Variant Price Tax for Non-Filers Alto VX 2,331,000 34,965 Alto VXR 2,707,000 40,605 Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 43,410 Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 45,675 Alto VXR Upgraded Version 2,827,000 42,405 Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 2,989,000 44,835 Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 3,140,000 47,100

This price increase and tax revision come at a time when car affordability is already a major concern in Pakistan, leaving many to question the financial feasibility of owning a Suzuki Alto in the current economic climate.