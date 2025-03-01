Pakistan’s polio tally for 2025 reaches 6 as new case reported from Sindh

KARACHI – Another polio case pushed Pakistan’s 2025 tally to six in total, as the country is battling a contagious disease.

The National Emergency Operations Centre confirmed that the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health identified the case in Thatta – the historical town in southeastern Pakistan.

Last year, the South Asian nation faced a total of 74 polio cases, with the majority concentrated in Balochistan (27 cases), Sindh (23), and KP (22).

Pakistan’s Polio Program continues its efforts to combat the disease, with mass vaccination drives taking place throughout the year. The first drive of 2025 occurred from February 3 to 9, following the launch by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who administered polio drops to children under five.

A targeted vaccination campaign was conducted in 104 union councils bordering Afghanistan or hosting Afghan refugee camps. Over 600,000 children were vaccinated as part of this initiative to reduce the risk of cross-border and internal poliovirus transmission.

Authorities remain committed to eradicating polio, with ongoing vaccination efforts to protect children from the disease.