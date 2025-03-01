How much prize money Pakistan received despite elimination from Champions Trophy?

LAHORE – The Champions Trophy campaign of Pakistan ended winless after their third match against Bangladesh was washed out by rain.

Mohammad Rizwan-led sided finished at the bottom on points table as they suffered defeat in their first two matches against India and New Zealand.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches in the tournament after they went down to New Zealand in the opening match by 60 runs.

The host team could not qualify for the next round. However, it has pocketed the prize money from $2.24 million prize pool.

The eighth place side has earned Rs$140,000 while the seventh number team Bangladesh also bagged the same amount.

Meanwhile, the winners of the eight-team tournament earn US$2.24 million, as well as the trophy they will lift on 9 March.

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.

Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.