Pakistan Railways changes reservation offices’ timing during Ramazan

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has revised the working hours of its reservation offices during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the month, the first shift of the booking office will start at 7:30 am and will operate until 12:30 pm.

The second shift will run from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm for railway bookings. On Friday, there will be a break for Friday prayers from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

For booking offices operating in a single shift, there will be no change in timings.

The revised working hours will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramazan, after which all booking offices will revert to their regular office timings.

As the moon for Ramazan was not sighted, the first fast in Pakistan will be observed on Sunday (March 2), according to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.