Special bus service announced for rural women for first time in Pakistan

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to launch special bus service for rural women, firsts of its kind project in Pakistan.

A bus service will be started from every rural tehsil to the district headquarters for women, who live in village area of the province.

She also reviewed the proposal to start a phase-wise mass transit system consisting of 25 buses in remote districts. The chief minister has also sought an inter-village transport plan.

The chief minister has issued instructions to provide subsidies for female passengers in the mass transit system.

Punjab’s first Women’s Transport Solution Plan will also be prepared in line with the directives of the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz stated that women living in rural areas also had right to modern transport system as it would provide a major relief to them.

She said that the provision of a modern transport will help increase the confidence level of rural women and make commuting easier for female students and patients.

She added that it is deeply upsetting to see rural women traveling in difficult conditions on public transport.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

