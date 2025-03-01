Nestlé Pakistan Embarks on 100,000-Tree Urban Forest Project in Islamabad with CDA

Nestlé Pakistan has launched a large-scale afforestation initiative in partnership with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), aiming to plant 100,000 trees in Islamabad. Launched under the Nestlé Cares program, this initiative was inaugurated by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and reflects Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. The project is a step towards reducing the carbon footprint and aligns with Nestlé’s global ambition of achieving Net Zero by 2050.

The launch event was attended by several key stakeholders, including Secretary Interior Capt (retd) Khurram Agha, Secretary Climate Change Aisha Humera, Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Swiss Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Claudia Thomas, and Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña.

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinator to the PM on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing environmental challenges. “This urban forest initiative is a testament to the positive impact that public-private partnerships can have. Nestlé’s support in working alongside CDA shows how businesses can play a crucial role in environmental conservation. By planting these trees, we are laying the foundation for a greener, healthier future,” she said.

Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña reaffirmed the company’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “Climate change is a global challenge that requires urgent action. At Nestlé, we are committed to playing our part by investing in green initiatives such as urban forests. Addressing deforestation and promoting biodiversity are essential steps towards ensuring a sustainable tomorrow.”

He further added that Nestlé’s long-term investment in environmental sustainability, including renewable energy and ecosystem conservation, reflects its broader mission of creating shared value for the communities it serves.

Secretary Interior Capt (retd) Khurram Agha expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire others to actively participate in Pakistan’s climate action efforts.

Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani emphasized the need to engage youth in environmental efforts, stating that students from schools and colleges will take part in the afforestation drive, helping instill a sense of responsibility towards nature.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended Nestlé’s initiative and remarked, “This 100,000-tree urban forest is a significant milestone in CDA’s vision to plant 1 million trees in Islamabad by 2025. We encourage other organizations to step forward and contribute to making Islamabad more environmentally sustainable.”

The urban forest will comprise 100,000 native tree species, including Kachnar, Sukhchain, Sapium, Amaltas, and Jacaranda, fostering biodiversity and improving the ecological balance. This initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 (Climate Action) and 15 (Life on Land).

Having operated in Pakistan for over 35 years, Nestlé continues to prioritize sustainability, ensuring that its projects contribute to the well-being of both the environment and local communities.