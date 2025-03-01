Young player Mehak checkmates Sindh CM in chess match

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was defeated by Mehak Maqbool, the Under-18 National Junior Chess Champion, in a chess match.

The chief minister had invited the young chess player for the match, showcasing his support for promoting intellectual sports among youth.

Mehak Maqbool, a student at the SMB Fatima Jinnah School under the Shahzad Roy Life Trust, recently won the title of National Junior Champion.

Despite the Murad Ali Shah’s strong skills in chess, Mehak managed to checkmate him in just 15 moves, demonstrating her command on the game.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Roy appreciated the chief minister, saying such gestures sent a positive message to the youth.

He remarked, “Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is a very good chess player, but Mehak checkmated him. She was very confident during the game”.

“We need to encourage children to move away from screens and take up games like chess. It is a moment of pride that a student from his own school defeated him.”

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister acknowledged Mehak’s victory, stating that she had checkmated Murad Ali Shah in 15 moves.