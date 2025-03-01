Uk Funded Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated In Chakwal

ISLAMABAD — The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) inaugurated an Eddy Covariance Flux Tower at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Chakwal.

The tower was officially inaugurated by Ms. Anna Balance, Senior Climate Advisor at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO); Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Global Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems at IWMI; and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO, during a joint ceremony.

Ms. Anna Balance said: “Incorporation of cutting-edge technology alongside ground-based information is a key catalyst for future progress in the agricultural sector.FCDO is committed to increasing knowledge dissemination to ensure maximum awareness to drive meaningful change across communities in Pakistan”

Ms.Balance also spoke about the growing range of partnerships between agricultural institutes and the increased efforts to enhance skills among individuals with field experience.

Dr Mohisn Hafeez said, “Flux tower would provide reliable and precise information, benefiting Farmers, BARI researchers, local irrigation officers, students, and related institutions. Farmers will also benefit from advanced alerts and tailored advice on crop cultivation, risks, and protective measures.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, IWMI’s Country Representative and Science Policy Advisor, and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO, also spoke at the event.

The event was attended by officials from the FCDO and BARI, as well as farmers and journalists who cover water and climate change issues.