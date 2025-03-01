Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

UK-funded climate monitoring tower inaugurated in Chakwal

Uk Funded Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated In Chakwal

ISLAMABAD — The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) inaugurated an Eddy Covariance Flux Tower at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Chakwal.

The tower was officially inaugurated by Ms. Anna Balance, Senior Climate Advisor at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO); Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Global Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems at IWMI; and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO, during a joint ceremony.

Ms. Anna Balance said: “Incorporation of cutting-edge technology alongside ground-based information is a key catalyst for future progress in the agricultural sector.FCDO is committed to increasing knowledge dissemination to ensure maximum awareness to drive meaningful change across communities in Pakistan”

Ms.Balance also spoke about the growing range of partnerships between agricultural institutes and the increased efforts to enhance skills among individuals with field experience.

Dr Mohisn Hafeez said, “Flux tower would provide reliable and precise information, benefiting Farmers, BARI researchers, local irrigation officers, students, and related institutions. Farmers will also benefit from advanced alerts and tailored advice on crop cultivation, risks, and protective measures.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, IWMI’s Country Representative and Science Policy Advisor, and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO, also spoke at the event.

The event was attended by officials from the FCDO and BARI, as well as farmers and journalists who cover water and climate change issues.

 

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

New Zealand

2

India

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 2 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.75 908.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 722.15 730.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search