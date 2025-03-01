Pakistan Railways section controller murdered in Lahore

In a tragic incident, unidentified assailants brutally murdered a Pakistan Railways section controller in the Garhi Shahu area of Lahore.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Faisal Manzoor, was attacked inside his home during the night. The perpetrators broke in under the cover of darkness and used a sharp-edged weapon to kill him before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving information, police and forensic teams arrived at the crime scene to collect evidence. DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza visited the site and directed officials to expedite the investigation and ensure the swift arrest of the culprits.

Authorities are currently examining forensic evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and further inquiries are underway.