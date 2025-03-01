Ramadan begins across Pakistan with first Taraweeh prayers

The holy month of Ramadan, a time of blessings and mercy, has officially begun across Pakistan. The month of fasting commenced with the sighting of the Ramadan moon, and the first Taraweeh prayers were held after the Isha prayer on the night of March 1, 2025.

In various cities across the country, the moon was observed with great reverence, marking the start of this sacred month. For the faithful, the first Taraweeh prayers provided a moment of spiritual reflection, marking the beginning of their Ramadan observances.

Along with the commencement of Ramadan in Pakistan, the first fast of the month is expected to take place on March 2, following the conclusion of the first pre-dawn meal, or Sehri.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries, Europe, and the United States, Muslims began their fasting on March 1. Countries like India, Sri Lanka, and Japan will observe their first fast on March 2, joining the global Muslim community in observing this blessed month.

As millions of Muslims around the world begin Ramadan, it marks a time for heightened spirituality, reflection, and community, uniting believers in prayer and devotion.