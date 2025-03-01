KPK CM announces special Ramadan package for imprisoned workers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a special Ramadan package for innocent workers imprisoned in various cases. According to the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, essential rations will be provided to innocent workers imprisoned in Punjab during the holy month of Ramadan, ensuring they have the necessary resources to observe the fast and perform religious duties.

The spokesperson further stated that the government is also providing legal assistance to these prisoners, helping them in their efforts for justice. PTI’s legal team has already facilitated the release of thousands of prisoners, and this effort continues.

Faraz Mughal mentioned that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed that efforts will continue until the release of every last prisoner, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring the swift and fair release of those wrongfully imprisoned.

This initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to supporting innocent prisoners and upholding justice during the holy month of Ramadan.