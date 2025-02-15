Renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari dies in tragic Hyderabad house fire

A tragic incident occurred in the Citizen Colony of Hyderabad, where renowned Sindhi poet Dr. Akash Ansari lost his life in a house fire. According to rescue officials, the fire broke out in the house, resulting in the death of one person. Police confirmed that the deceased was identified as the prominent Sindhi poet Akash Ansari.

Authorities reported that Dr. Ansari passed away due to burns sustained in the fire. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death and confirm that it was not suspicious. The body was transported to Liaquat University Hospital for the post-mortem procedure.

Akash Ansari’s adopted son, Latif Akash, provided further details about the incident, explaining that the fire occurred around 8:30 AM. When he opened the door to Dr. Ansari’s room, he found him lying on the floor. While attempting to enter, Latif said that his feet were burned due to the intensity of the fire.

In the wake of this tragic event, Sindh’s Chief Minister expressed condolences for the poet’s death and paid tribute to his contributions to Sindhi literature. The Chief Minister has also directed an investigation into the cause of the fire.