Indian cricket team arrives in Dubai for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Dubai to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking their much-anticipated presence in the tournament hosted by Pakistan.

The team landed at Dubai International Airport from Mumbai, where a large number of enthusiastic fans welcomed them. Even airport staff, many of whom are cricket lovers, gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is particularly significant as it is the first major ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup. The tournament has already sparked immense excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

BCCI’s New Policy: No Personal Staff for Players

One noticeable change this time is that the Indian squad has traveled without their personal support staff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently imposed restrictions, preventing players from bringing personal chefs, hairstylists, and other attendants. As a result, Indian cricketers will have to rely on the facilities provided during the tournament.

The absence of personal aides did not go unnoticed. At the airport, a fan jokingly remarked, “This time, the Indian stars will focus more on cricket than their hairstyles!”

Star-Studded Squad Ready for Action

The Indian squad features some of the biggest names in cricket, including:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Former Captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Key Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer

The team will begin their practice sessions at the ICC Academy on Sunday, with some players also participating in physical training at the team hotel.

India’s First Match Set for February 20

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The venue was chosen after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, leading to a hybrid model for the tournament.

While much of the focus will be on intense cricketing battles, the absence of players’ personal grooming staff is already making headlines. As the tournament unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Indian team’s on-field performance will be the only talking point—or if their “unpolished” looks will also steal the spotlight!