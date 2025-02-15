Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Indian cricket team arrives in Dubai for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Dubai For Icc Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Dubai to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking their much-anticipated presence in the tournament hosted by Pakistan.

The team landed at Dubai International Airport from Mumbai, where a large number of enthusiastic fans welcomed them. Even airport staff, many of whom are cricket lovers, gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is particularly significant as it is the first major ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup. The tournament has already sparked immense excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

BCCI’s New Policy: No Personal Staff for Players

One noticeable change this time is that the Indian squad has traveled without their personal support staff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently imposed restrictions, preventing players from bringing personal chefs, hairstylists, and other attendants. As a result, Indian cricketers will have to rely on the facilities provided during the tournament.

The absence of personal aides did not go unnoticed. At the airport, a fan jokingly remarked, “This time, the Indian stars will focus more on cricket than their hairstyles!”

Star-Studded Squad Ready for Action

The Indian squad features some of the biggest names in cricket, including:

  • Captain: Rohit Sharma
  • Former Captain: Virat Kohli
  • All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
  • Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul
  • Key Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
  • Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer

The team will begin their practice sessions at the ICC Academy on Sunday, with some players also participating in physical training at the team hotel.

India’s First Match Set for February 20

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The venue was chosen after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, leading to a hybrid model for the tournament.

While much of the focus will be on intense cricketing battles, the absence of players’ personal grooming staff is already making headlines. As the tournament unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Indian team’s on-field performance will be the only talking point—or if their “unpolished” looks will also steal the spotlight!

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2025 Saturday
 
Currency Buying Selling
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25
US Dollar USD 279.75
Euro EUR 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6
China Yuan CNY 37.59
Danish Krone DKK 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18
New Zealand $ NZD 155.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71
Thai Baht THB 8.03
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search