T20 World Cup 2024 opener between USA and Canada to refresh 178-year old memory

DUBAI – The opening match of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played between the United States and Canada in America, a play that will be reminiscent of first-ever international match.
The International Cricket Council is expected to release the schedule for the world cup during his week. Interestingly, the opening match between the cricketing minnows rather than featuring defending champions England, and other favourite teams.
The United States vs Canada clash will take the fans down to the memory lane, reminding them of first even international game, which was played between the same teams in Manhattan in 1844.
Reports said the ICC is also seeking to kick-start the mega cricket event in the US, the co-host of the tournament along with the West Indies.
Ten of the 20 competing teams will play their first game in the USA at stadiums in Texas, Florida and New York with the other 10 launching their world cup campaign in West Indies.
The West Indies will also host Super 8 round, semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2024.
The USA will also host a high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India in a stadium in Long Island.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
