T20 World Cup 2024 opener between USA and Canada to refresh 178-year old memory

03:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
T20 World Cup 2024 opener between USA and Canada to refresh 178-year old memory
DUBAI – The opening match of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played between the United States and Canada in America, a play that will be reminiscent of first-ever international match.

The International Cricket Council is expected to release the schedule for the world cup during his week. Interestingly, the opening match between the cricketing minnows rather than featuring defending champions England, and other favourite teams.

The United States vs Canada clash will take the fans down to the memory lane, reminding them of first even international game, which was played between the same teams in Manhattan in 1844.

Reports said the ICC is also seeking to kick-start the mega cricket event in the US, the co-host of the tournament along with the West Indies.

Ten of the 20 competing teams will play their first game in the USA at stadiums in Texas, Florida and New York with the other 10 launching their world cup campaign in West Indies.

The West Indies will also host Super 8 round, semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The USA will also host a high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India in a stadium in Long Island.

In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

