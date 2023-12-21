Search

Hania Aamir partners with MAUSA in humanitarian mission for Pakistani flood victims

Maheen Khawaja
04:29 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

In a poignant display of solidarity and compassion, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has recently collaborated with Muslim Aid USA (MAUSA) to contribute to a humanitarian mission aimed at delivering essential aid to Pakistani flood victims. The initiative, undertaken by MAUSA, encompasses a comprehensive relief effort, including medical aid, medicine, food, water, and essential items, to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Taking to her Instagram platform, Aamir shared her involvement in this noble cause with her followers. In a heartfelt caption, she expressed her gratitude to Muslim Aid USA for the opportunity to be part of such a remarkable initiative. 

The non-profit organization expressed its gratitude on their official Instagram handle. "Thank you to all of the generous donors who supported Pakistani flood victims. Your donations will provide emergency food packages, clean water, renovated homes for widows & orphans and much more."

Currently, they are also aiming to deliver medical aid, medicine, food, water and essential items to Palestine amidst the genocide in Gaza.

