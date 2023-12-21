IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend verdict in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan against his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued the nine-page ruling.

The former premier had pleaded the high court to suspend the trial court’s verdict regarding his conviction.

The high court has already suspended his jail sentence in the case. However, the former PTI chief had moved the IHC seeking an order to suspend the trail court’s verdict in order to end his disqualification ahead of elections.

The PTI founder has already been bitten twice in the same Toshakhana case.

On October 21, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years after finding him guilty of concealing details about selling expensive gifts he received from different states.

Following its order against the former PTI chief, the electoral body sent a criminal case to a district and sessions court in the federal capital.

In August this year, the trial court convicted Khan and awarded him three-year jail sentence. He was arrested soon after the ruling, which was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

The Toshakhana scandal surfaced after Khan during his term as prime minister declined to share details of the gifts he received during his tenure.