Search

Pakistan

IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend verdict in Toshakhana case

05:06 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend verdict in Toshakhana case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan against his conviction in the Toshakhana case. 

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued the nine-page ruling. 

The former premier had pleaded the high court to suspend the trial court’s verdict regarding his conviction. 

The high court has already suspended his jail sentence in the case. However, the former PTI chief had moved the IHC seeking an order to suspend the trail court’s verdict in order to end his disqualification ahead of elections. 

The PTI founder has already been bitten twice in the same Toshakhana case.

On October 21, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years after finding him guilty of concealing details about selling expensive gifts he received from different states.

Following its order against the former PTI chief, the electoral body sent a criminal case to a district and sessions court in the federal capital. 

In August this year, the trial court convicted Khan and awarded him three-year jail sentence. He was arrested soon after the ruling, which was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

The Toshakhana scandal surfaced after Khan during his term as prime minister declined to share details of the gifts he received during his tenure.

NAB files Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:53 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mastermind of DI Khan attack arrested 

02:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Shahnawaz Amir moves IHC against death sentence in Sarah Inam murder ...

07:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Cipher case: Imran Khan challenges indictment, special court’s ...

06:56 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

NAB files Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

12:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry arrested by NAB in corruption case

06:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

SC suspends LHC verdict, orders ECP to issue schedule for election ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

General elections to take place on Feb 8, COAS Asim Munir assures overseas Pakistanis in US

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 21 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 21, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.35
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.61 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 21 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: