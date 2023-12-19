NAB files Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a corruption reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.
The NAB Rawalpindi filed the reference with the accountability court in Islamabad. It has named the former premier and his wife as suspects in the case.
NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and Investigation Officer Mohsin Haroon submitted the reference to the Registrar’s Office of the trial court.
The decision to filed the reference was taken after the burau completed probe into the matter. This is the second graft reference filed by NAB against Khan in the accountability court as it has also named him and others in Al-Qadir Trust case.
Before the case was taken up by the NAB Rawalpindi, the PTI founder had already been convicted twice in the same Toshakhana case.
On October 21, 2022, The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years after finding him guilty of concealing details about selling expensive gifts he received from different states.
Following its order against the former PTI chief, the electoral body sent a criminal case to a district and sessions court in the federal capital.
In August this year, the trial court convicted Khan and awarded him three-year jail sentence. He was arrested soon after the ruling, which was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court.
The Toshakhana scandal surfaced after Khan during his term as prime minister declined to share details of the gifts he received during his tenure.
