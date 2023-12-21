Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

From captivating the nation as Khirad in the blockbuster 'Humsafar' to becoming Pakistan's sweetheart, Mahira Khan has proven herself as the biggest superstar in the country. Her journey, which started on Pakistani television, has been nothing short of magical, marked by numerous hit dramas and films that have solidified her status as an icon.
As she celebrated her birthday, she shared the joy with her husband Salim Karim and son Azlan Askari. Taking to her Instagram story she shared an intimate celebration of her cutting a cake with her son giving her the cutest side hug.
On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.