Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

From captivating the nation as Khirad in the blockbuster 'Humsafar' to becoming Pakistan's sweetheart, Mahira Khan has proven herself as the biggest superstar in the country. Her journey, which started on Pakistani television, has been nothing short of magical, marked by numerous hit dramas and films that have solidified her status as an icon.

As she celebrated her birthday, she shared the joy with her husband Salim Karim and son Azlan Askari. Taking to her Instagram story she shared an intimate celebration of her cutting a cake with her son giving her the cutest side hug.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.