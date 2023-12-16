Search

Hania Aamir's latest video leaves fans in fits

Maheen Khawaja
05:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Hania Aamir's latest video leaves fans in fits
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

A true cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment, Hania is renowned for her irresistible energy and genuine charm. Her career, marked by compelling performances on the silver screen and engaging online content, is a testament to her remarkable talent and innate ability to forge a profound connection with her audience.

In a recent Instagram revelation, Hania unveils a playful and chaotic vlog, showcasing her unique flair. Witness her transform ordinary jeans into trendy jorts, as she embarks on a DIY journey with the assistance of her household maid. This video highlights Hania's creative prowess and cements her status as a trailblazer in the world of entertainment. 

"it’s a creative story" she captioned the post.

The video left fans in splits.

Her recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also appeared in several commercial projects.

