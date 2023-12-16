Gold price dips by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday after witnessing upward trend in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs216,800.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs185,871.

The international market also saw a downward trend as gold price went down by $15 to drop to $2,020 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs218,600 while the price for 10-gram gold went up by Rs257 to reach Rs187,414.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $3 to $2,035 per ounce.