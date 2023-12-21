IN PICS: Kiran Ashfaque, Aliza Sultan grab lunch together

Who knew a simple lunch get together could generate so much attention? But when you're Kiran Ashfaque and Syeda Aliza Sultan, anything is possible!

The ex wives of two of the most successful actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Feroze Khan — who was married to Aliza Sultan — and Imran Ashraf — who was married to Kiran Ashfaque — have stunned the internet with their impromptu hangout and proved that they do not need someone else's light to shine.

For the unversed, Ashfaque is a successful model while Sultan is stepping into limelight with her social media presence, having accumulated a huge fan following. With hundreds of thousands of fans trying to keep up with the gorgeous ladies, their latest Instagram stories were meant to make headlines!

Taking to the picture-sharing app, Sultan took a candid picture of Ashfaque and captioned, “view rn” followed by a heart emoji, and tagged her. The latter, Ashfaque, also took to her Instagram story to post a candid snapshot of Sultan.

While the ladies seemed to enjoy each other's company, some social media users turned into moral police wondering why the public figures have started being much more active on the internet after their divorce. On the flip side, some users were ecstatic to see Sultan and Ashfaque living the best life, and wished them happiness.

Sultan was married to Feroze Khan — famed for his impeccable acting skills in Gul-e-Rana, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Khaani — from 2018 to 2022. Sultan later claimed that she was subjected to domestic violence and mental torture throughout her tumultuous marriage. The former couple sought divorce and co-parent their two kids, a girl and a boy.

Ashfaque, on the other hand, was married to Imran Ashraf. The former couple called it quits in 2022, and are parents to their son, Roham.