Water tanker crashes into Karachi apartment complex, video goes viral

A water tanker lost control and crashed into the boundary wall of a residential complex near Sakhi Hassan Hydrant in Karachi, causing significant damage to parked vehicles. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, reigniting concerns over the unregulated operations of the city’s tanker mafia.

In the footage, residents can be heard expressing their frustration, with one remarking sarcastically that “the tanker mafia has now started breaking through walls too—neither life nor property is safe anymore.”

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place on Saturday morning at Central View Apartments, where a water tanker, allegedly driven recklessly, rammed into the building’s boundary wall. The impact caused a section of the structure to collapse, crushing one vehicle under the debris and damaging two others. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Residents alleged that many tanker drivers operate without valid licenses or permits, frequently disregarding traffic safety measures. “They have no regard for the law—who will hold them accountable?” one resident questioned.

When contacted for comment, SHO Taimuria Saqib Khan stated that tankers routinely park near the residential complex. However, on this occasion, the driver, instead of reversing, mistakenly accelerated forward, colliding with the boundary wall. The resulting debris fell onto the parked vehicles inside the complex.

The officer further confirmed that the tanker owner and the affected car owners had reached a mutual settlement, with compensation set to be provided for the damages.