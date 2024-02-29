Balochistan govt declares Gwadar 'calamity-hit' after heavy rains

The caretaker Balochistan government on Thursday declared Gwadar a “calamity-hit” area after hours long torrential rains triggered flash floods and inundated most parts of the port city.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gwadar received 183mm of rain in two days that crippled daily life and rendered hundreds of people homeless.
Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced on Thursday, “Gwadar has been declared calamity-hit due to alarming situation following the recent heavy rainfalls.”
He said that caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki had approved a summary in this regard.
Earlier today, the port city continued to receive heavy showers for the third consecutive day. It is feared that water will head towards the part of the city after flood protection bunds are breached in Nagore.
A rain-producing system entered the country through Balochistan on February 25, under which parts of the province and upper areas received heavy downpours and windstorms.
The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads and vehicles making their way through knee-deep water.
Following the record rainfall, the district administration in Gwadar declared a state of emergency.
A day earlier, PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzaib Khan Ghorezai said rescue teams were taking part in the relief operations. He said that ambulances, modern equipment, and other relief materials were also dispatched. "Clean water and medicines are also being sent to Gwadar," he had added.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said on Wednesday that the rains in the winter season are not usually intense. He added that the country is affected by heavy spells of rain under the new system.
"Gwadar has witnessed unusual rain this time. The city has not received that much rain in the past in these months," said the chief meteorologist.
Speaking about Karachi, Sarfaraz said: "Rain is predicted in Karachi from March 1. Meanwhile, torrential rain may occur in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is a risk of landslides."
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
