Governor Sindh to host grand iftar for one million, launches daily plot draw

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced that during the holy month of Ramadan, arrangements have been made to provide Iftar dinners for over one million people. Additionally, a daily lottery will be held to grant a plot of land to a selected individual.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Governor Tessori stated that special preparations have been made at the Governor House for Ramadan. He emphasized that this marks the third consecutive year of hosting such an event at the Governor House, adding that the stage set up for the occasion is unlike any other in Pakistan.

He further revealed that the event will include a Khatm-ul-Quran ceremony, and under the Ittehad-e-Ramadan initiative, individuals will have the opportunity to register for participation. A special Ramadan transmission will also be launched from the Governor House.