Gold prices drop by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded further losses in domestic market of Pakistan amid dropping global prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs300,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram decreaed by Rs439 to reach Rs257,201 in local market.

The bullion rates also dropped in international market where the price of the yellow commodity moved down by $6 to settle at $2,857.

Meanwhile, silvers prices also dropped in local market where per tola settled at Rs3,240 after losing Rs10 while the price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,777.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,500, bringing the price to Rs300,500 rupees per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs2,143 rupees, now standing at Rs257,639.