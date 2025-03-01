Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices drop by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Dips By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded further losses in domestic market of Pakistan amid dropping global prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs300,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram decreaed by Rs439 to reach Rs257,201 in local market.

The bullion rates also dropped in international market where the price of the yellow commodity moved down by $6 to settle at $2,857.

Meanwhile, silvers prices also dropped in local market where per tola settled at Rs3,240 after losing Rs10 while the price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,777.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,500, bringing the price to Rs300,500 rupees per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs2,143 rupees, now standing at Rs257,639.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.75 908.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 722.15 730.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

