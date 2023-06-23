Another pharmaceutical company announces closing business in Pakistan

KARACHI – Bayer, an international pharmaceutical company, has announced its decision to cease operations in Pakistan amid the economic mess. The company's assets have been sold to a local company.
This marks the second international pharmaceutical company to exit Pakistan recently. In November 2022, American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly also announced its withdrawal from the country.
Employees, concerned about potential job losses under the new management following another multinational company's departure, are demanding assurances of job security and separation packages in accordance with the company's global policies.
Bayer's management has stated that it sold its assets to a local company, which has provided existing employees with a guarantee of job security for a minimum of two years. As a result, no requests for severance packages have been made by the employees who will continue working.
Local employees of the German multinational held a protest at the National Press Club, requesting payment equivalent to 60 to 100 months' salaries, following the standard severance practices observed by other companies worldwide.
During the protest, the affected employees appealed to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice to address their grievances and ensure that their legitimate rights are protected by the company.
The employees have approached decision-makers to intervene and ensure that the company adheres to its policies. They argue that Western countries enforce rules and regulations when companies terminate employees, but in developing countries, these laws are often disregarded, which is highly inappropriate.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317.5
|320.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|369
|372
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.2
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.02
|772.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.83
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.55
|754.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Karachi
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Islamabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Peshawar
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Quetta
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sialkot
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Attock
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Jehlum
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Multan
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujrat
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Chakwal
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sargodha
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Mirpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
