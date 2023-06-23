Is the "chad pigeon" real or fake?

Call it shocking or surprising, but a hybrid pigeon has taken over the internet! The bird with its puffed out chest, like a cartoon character, and ridiculously long legs have turned him into the center of attention.

Dubbed as the ‘chad pigeon’, ‘mutant pigeon’, ‘bodybuilder pigeon’, and ‘world’s buffest pigeon’, among other creative nicknames, the bird went viral after a UK pigeon breeder shared a clip of their impressive-looking bird on TikTok.

Million of people were shook to watch the unusual pigeon claiming that the viral clip must be AI-generated. However, the bird in the video is real and is a specimen of a rare pigeon breed called “English Pouter” which has extremely puffed-out chest and long legs being its breed-specific traits.

Like different types of domestic dogs, domesticated pigeons come in all shapes and sizes like this Pouter pigeon. pic.twitter.com/Gs7y3Ohcn1 — Macrodosing (@MacrodosingPod) May 6, 2023

The origin of the English Pouter, like that of many other fancy pigeons, is somewhat of a mystery, but according to English naturalist William Bernhardt Tegetmeier, it was the result of cross-breeding between old pigeon breeds like the Dutch Cropper, Uploper and the Parisian Pouter.

“The body is also far removed from that of the bird your mind associates with pigeons. It is slim with a ‘V-shaped keel,” pigeon breeder Frank Barrachina told Backyard Poultry.

The English Pouter is ‘the most distinct of all domesticated pigeons.’