YouTuber Azlan Shah reveals why he gifted a donkey to his wife on wedding (DP Exclusive)
Share
Pakistani animal lover and YouTuber Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed Khan made headlines as their wedding gift gained enormous popularity on social media.
Sharing his story in an exclusive interview with DailyPakistan, Azlan rejected the impression that he gifted a foal to his wife for fame, clarifying that he does not need such stunts to grab attention.
"I preferred rewarding my wife for her love for the little hoofed mammals," the new internet sensation revealed, recalling the moment when his wife told him about his affection for foals.
He also introduced his wife as an animal lover, saying she equally holds a fondness for animals as he did. Women are usually scared of lizards and other animals, however, that is not the case with Warisha, who according to Azlan can pick up a lizard without hesitation.
Warisha also shared her thoughts on getting this kind of unusual gift, saying she preferred the foal, rather than being oriented toward the materialistic approach. She called the donkey foal "adorable" while praising Azlan who noticed such little details about his life partner.
During the interview, Azlan also mentioned enjoying hilarious comments on his clips doing rounds on the internet with desi trolls coming up with rib-tickling memes.
Shah revealed that he fell in love with animals and wildlife at a tender age, crediting his parents who introduced him to animals. He further advised parents to socialise children with animals at a young age.
Pakistan launches first ever animal rights ... 05:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has launched an animal rights curriculum for primary schools in a bid to protect ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan reach 198-4 in pursuit of 355 on Day 305:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
-
- YouTuber Azlan Shah reveals why he gifted a donkey to his wife on ...03:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal diagnosed with cancer10:14 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022