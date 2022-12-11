YouTuber Azlan Shah reveals why he gifted a donkey to his wife on wedding (DP Exclusive)

Pakistani animal lover and YouTuber Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed Khan made headlines as their wedding gift gained enormous popularity on social media.

Sharing his story in an exclusive interview with DailyPakistan, Azlan rejected the impression that he gifted a foal to his wife for fame, clarifying that he does not need such stunts to grab attention.

"I preferred rewarding my wife for her love for the little hoofed mammals," the new internet sensation revealed, recalling the moment when his wife told him about his affection for foals.

He also introduced his wife as an animal lover, saying she equally holds a fondness for animals as he did. Women are usually scared of lizards and other animals, however, that is not the case with Warisha, who according to Azlan can pick up a lizard without hesitation.

Warisha also shared her thoughts on getting this kind of unusual gift, saying she preferred the foal, rather than being oriented toward the materialistic approach. She called the donkey foal "adorable" while praising Azlan who noticed such little details about his life partner.

During the interview, Azlan also mentioned enjoying hilarious comments on his clips doing rounds on the internet with desi trolls coming up with rib-tickling memes.

Shah revealed that he fell in love with animals and wildlife at a tender age, crediting his parents who introduced him to animals. He further advised parents to socialise children with animals at a young age.