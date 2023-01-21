Eyewitness narrates ordeal of street vendor who was assaulted, ridiculed by car driver in Lahore (DP Exclusive)

LAHORE – Police have arrested a car owner who assaulted and ridiculed a poppadom vendor in the Punjab capital earlier this week.

Hasnain Bara, a lawyer and an eyewitness of the incident, narrated the ordeal of the street vendor who was ridiculed by the furious car owner near Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, Hasnain, who captured the shocking incident himself, said the motorcycle-riding vendor, who was in his fifties, had collided with the car in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood.

He was ridiculed by the furious car driver and then thrashed. As if this wasn't enough, the crazy car driver tore apart the polythene bag containing his stuff and threw everything on the greenbelt.

The clip of the disgraceful incident shows several citizens gathered at the spot, venting out anger at the man who was travelling with his family.

The lawyer who witnessed the incident also offered to file a complaint against the culprit, but he mentioned having not been in contact with the vendor. The eyewitness among several netizens even offered to help the unidentified street vendor who faced the wrath of the car owner.

Daily Pakistan host also urged law enforcement officials to take stern action against the car owner who shows no remorse for his action that caused huge outrage on social platforms, with human rights activists calling out the elite capture in the South Asian country.

Following the public outrage on social media, police arrested the suspect and lodged a case while further proceedings are under way.