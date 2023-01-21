Search

ExclusiveViral

Eyewitness narrates ordeal of street vendor who was assaulted, ridiculed by car driver in Lahore (DP Exclusive)

Web Desk 09:20 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Eyewitness narrates ordeal of street vendor who was assaulted, ridiculed by car driver in Lahore (DP Exclusive)

LAHORE – Police have arrested a car owner who assaulted and ridiculed a poppadom vendor in the Punjab capital earlier this week.

Hasnain Bara, a lawyer and an eyewitness of the incident, narrated the ordeal of the street vendor who was ridiculed by the furious car owner near Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, Hasnain, who captured the shocking incident himself, said the motorcycle-riding vendor, who was in his fifties, had collided with the car in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood.

He was ridiculed by the furious car driver and then thrashed. As if this wasn't enough, the crazy car driver tore apart the polythene bag containing his stuff and threw everything on the greenbelt.

The clip of the disgraceful incident shows several citizens gathered at the spot, venting out anger at the man who was travelling with his family.

The lawyer who witnessed the incident also offered to file a complaint against the culprit, but he mentioned having not been in contact with the vendor. The eyewitness among several netizens even offered to help the unidentified street vendor who faced the wrath of the car owner.

Daily Pakistan host also urged law enforcement officials to take stern action against the car owner who shows no remorse for his action that caused huge outrage on social platforms, with human rights activists calling out the elite capture in the South Asian country.

Following the public outrage on social media, police arrested the suspect and lodged a case while further proceedings are under way.

Lahore schoolgirls secure pre-arrest bail in case of torture on class fellow

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Another video clip surfaces as three girls get bail in Lahore elite school assault case

12:17 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

‘Disgusting’: Celebrities condemn torture on female student at Lahore’s elite school

02:19 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Student tortured by classmates in Lahore elite school

08:17 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Traffic police start breathalyser tests to catch drunk drivers in Lahore

03:37 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

YouTuber Azlan Shah reveals why he gifted a donkey to his wife on wedding (DP Exclusive)

03:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar robbed on Karachi street

11:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Another video clip surfaces as three girls get bail in Lahore elite ...

12:17 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

07:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: