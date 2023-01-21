Search

LifestyleViral

Daler Mehndi duped by fake tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs

Web Desk 09:36 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Daler Mehndi duped by fake tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs
Source: Instagram

In the digital age, misinformation and fake news can spread like wildfire on the internet. Just recently, a parody Twitter account pulled a fast one on the public by crafting a tweet that suggested Prince Harry had sought solace in the music of Indian singer Daler Mehndi during difficult times.

However, instead of seeing the joke, Mehndi was taken in by the false report and took to social media to express his gratitude to Prince Harry for listening to his music.

"I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak and the support of my parents, which helped me create such a unique Pop Folk Ethnic music genre. Love you, Prince Harry! I'm so grateful that my music helped you," the Dangal singer wrote in an unsuspecting post.

Unfortunately, Mehndi was the victim of a cruel prank, but it's a reminder of how easily misinformation can be spread in today's digital world. As the tweet circulated on the micro-blogging site, more tweeps chimed in the conversation with some hilarious remarks.

Daler is an Indian pop and Bhangra singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. He is credited with making Bhangra music popular worldwide, and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. He is best known for his hit songs such as "Bolo Ta Ra Ra", "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle" and "Dardi Rab Rab".

He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, and is known for his energetic and lively stage performances. He has won several awards and accolades for his contributions to Indian music, and is considered to be one of the most successful Bhangra singers of all time.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ‘human trafficking’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter      

10:14 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Muneeb Butt moves FIA against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information

02:50 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

02:38 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Yasir Hussain shares his experience of working with Indian actress Gauahar Khan

08:28 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Wasim Akram reveals career his elder son wants to pursue

06:54 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's husband denies previous statements of fake marriage news

12:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Video of a family showering gold coins at wedding guests goes viral

11:18 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

07:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: