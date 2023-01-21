Daler Mehndi duped by fake tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs

In the digital age, misinformation and fake news can spread like wildfire on the internet. Just recently, a parody Twitter account pulled a fast one on the public by crafting a tweet that suggested Prince Harry had sought solace in the music of Indian singer Daler Mehndi during difficult times.

However, instead of seeing the joke, Mehndi was taken in by the false report and took to social media to express his gratitude to Prince Harry for listening to his music.

"I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak and the support of my parents, which helped me create such a unique Pop Folk Ethnic music genre. Love you, Prince Harry! I'm so grateful that my music helped you," the Dangal singer wrote in an unsuspecting post.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Unfortunately, Mehndi was the victim of a cruel prank, but it's a reminder of how easily misinformation can be spread in today's digital world. As the tweet circulated on the micro-blogging site, more tweeps chimed in the conversation with some hilarious remarks.

idk what's more hilarious, the tweet or the comments - pic.twitter.com/cbYeDlN7oh — wahaj's patni in || uni ⁷ (@bluengrylife) January 21, 2023

Someone plz find Mehndi’s dealer. ???? — Shafeen Shafi (@halat_kharab) January 20, 2023

who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70 — jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023

Daler is an Indian pop and Bhangra singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. He is credited with making Bhangra music popular worldwide, and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. He is best known for his hit songs such as "Bolo Ta Ra Ra", "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle" and "Dardi Rab Rab".

He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, and is known for his energetic and lively stage performances. He has won several awards and accolades for his contributions to Indian music, and is considered to be one of the most successful Bhangra singers of all time.