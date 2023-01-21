Daler Mehndi duped by fake tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs

In the digital age, misinformation and fake news can spread like wildfire on the internet. Just recently, a parody Twitter account pulled a fast one on the public by crafting a tweet that suggested Prince Harry had sought solace in the music of Indian singer Daler Mehndi during difficult times.
However, instead of seeing the joke, Mehndi was taken in by the false report and took to social media to express his gratitude to Prince Harry for listening to his music.
"I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak and the support of my parents, which helped me create such a unique Pop Folk Ethnic music genre. Love you, Prince Harry! I'm so grateful that my music helped you," the Dangal singer wrote in an unsuspecting post.
I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.
Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023
Unfortunately, Mehndi was the victim of a cruel prank, but it's a reminder of how easily misinformation can be spread in today's digital world. As the tweet circulated on the micro-blogging site, more tweeps chimed in the conversation with some hilarious remarks.
Even @WWE's @AustinCreedWins loves you Paaji pic.twitter.com/RCnwXvx5NP— Ally (@allyscazy) January 21, 2023
idk what's more hilarious, the tweet or the comments - pic.twitter.com/cbYeDlN7oh— wahaj's patni in || uni ⁷ (@bluengrylife) January 21, 2023
Someone plz find Mehndi’s dealer. ????— Shafeen Shafi (@halat_kharab) January 20, 2023
who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70— jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023
Daler is an Indian pop and Bhangra singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. He is credited with making Bhangra music popular worldwide, and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. He is best known for his hit songs such as "Bolo Ta Ra Ra", "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle" and "Dardi Rab Rab".
He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, and is known for his energetic and lively stage performances. He has won several awards and accolades for his contributions to Indian music, and is considered to be one of the most successful Bhangra singers of all time.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
