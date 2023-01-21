Video of a family showering gold coins at wedding guests goes viral

The wild trend of extravagant and big fat wedding events continues to be in fashion despite the fact that the fifth most populous nation is facing a multidimensional crisis with its currency nosediving and inflation skyrocketing to decades-high levels.

Amid the gloomy picture of the economy, one such event depicting a crazy display of wealth got people’s attention as a family showered their wedding guests with gold coins. The incident shocked many as bullion is being sold for Rs186,000 per tola amid soaring prices.

The incident soon went viral. The clip shows family members throwing gold coins in the air, taking the popular ritual at desi weddings to the next level. The clip also shows members showering local currency notes, which music bands and other people collect.

People also witnessed a 5-tier cake during the ceremony.

As the apparent wealthy family attempted to make the wedding memorable by showering gold coins with currency, social media users are not impressed by the lavish display of wealth.

The event attracted trolling as people suggested the rich to donate their money to a noble cause as a large number of people in the cash strapped country are struggling to eat three times a day.

This is however not the first such time as many well-to-do people go to lengths to be in the news. From throwing mobile phones at the guests to showering dollars from the helicopter, lavish weddings often make headlines and even attract tax authorities.