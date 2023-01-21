Search

Several injured as twin blasts rock Indian occupied Kashmir

Web Desk 11:41 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Several injured as twin blasts rock Indian occupied Kashmir
Source: social media

SRINAGAR – Two back-to-back blasts rocked a busy locality on the outskirts of Jammu city in Indian-occupied Kashmir, injuring at least nine people.

Reports in international media quoting local authorities claimed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used to carry out attacks in a vehicle parked at the Transport Nagar area of Narwal.

The first blast was reported at around 10:45 am, which was followed by a second explosion with around 30 minute difference.

Later, law enforcement agencies and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and launched search operation. Several victims with non-fatal injuries and fractured legs were shifted to a local medical facility.

The region witnessed twin blasts amid high alert ahead of Indian republic day celebrations, while the Congress is undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The illegally occupied valley saw an uptick in terror incidents as earlier two teen boys were killed in an IED blast.

The Hindutva-inspired policies from Narendra Modi-led BJP badly affected the region, with the situation in IIOJK getting from bad to worse.

Two Indian army officers killed in grenade blast along LoC in occupied Kashmir

New Delhi has deployed hundred and thousands of troops in disputed territory against residents who seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.

Web Desk
