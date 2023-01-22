Search

Another video clip surfaces as three girls get bail in Lahore elite school assault case

Web Desk 12:17 AM | 22 Jan, 2023
Another video clip surfaces as three girls get bail in Lahore elite school assault case
Source: Screengrabs

LAHORE – The second clip of the assault on a female student at a Lahore school landed on social media before a sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to three schoolgirls for bullying and roughing up their class fellow.

The recent clip, apparently shot by a handheld device, shows a group of girls cornering a fellow student. As the clip progressed, the charged girls dragged the victim onto the floor and thrashed her with punches and kicks.

The video shared by several social media pages shows blurred faces of students in what appears to be the corridor of an elite educational institution.

It all started with a video of school students assaulting a fellow student at an international school in Lahore that angered many social media users and prompted strong reactions.

One of the girls can be seen grabbing the hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking her in the forehead.

After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against the assailants and raids were conducted for their arrest.

Students dodge arrest

Earlier in the day, a local court in the provincial capital granted pre-arrest bail to the students who allegedly tortured their class-fellow.

The petition was filed under section 498 CRPC for the grant of bail by Jannat Malik, Kainat Malik and Umaima Qaisar. The petitioner prayed to the court to grant pre-arrest bail to them, maintaining that they were implicated in a "false, baseless and fabricated case".

Lahore schoolgirls secure pre-arrest bail in case of torture on class fellow

Judge Zafar Iqbal of the Lahore sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to the accused till January 30 and directed all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

‘Disgusting’: Celebrities condemn torture on female student at Lahore’s elite school

Web Desk
Latest

