Iqrar ul-Hassan shares Eidul Fitr moments with three wives; here’s how Internet reacts

KARACHI – TV host Iqrar ul-Hassan garnered unwanted attention after sharing Eidul-Fitr 2025 snaps with three of his wives. His social media post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

The Sar-e-Aam host, who married three fellow media persons, posted family photos on social media, featuring his first wife, Qurat-ul-Ain, son Pehlaj Hassan, as well as his second wife, Farah Iqrar, and third wife, Aroosa.

As some admired Iqrar’s sincerity, some expressed surprise at how he manages three families. Some social media users praised him for ensuring equality among his spouses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iqrar Ul Hassan (@iqrarulhassan)

Social Media Reactions

Despite facing frequent criticism for having multiple wives, Iqrar remains vocal about his personal life. His latest Eid post once again divided opinions.

One user humorously remarked, “Many Pakistani men are watching their dream come true.”

Iqrar-ul-Hassan married Qurat-ul-Ain in 2006, with whom he shares a son. In 2012, he tied knot with Farah Iqrar, revealing the marriage five years later, claiming his first wife had given her consent. His third marriage to Aroosa Khan was confirmed in October 2023.