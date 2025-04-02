Punjab Police Sp Aisha Butt Picked For Prestigious International Award

LAHORE – A female officer of Punjab Police has won an international award for her outstanding performance and services in the field of policing.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said SP Aisha Butt has been selected for the Excellence in Performance Award 2025 by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

The spokesperson further said that the award will be presented at the 62nd Annual conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in September. Aisha Butt is currently serving as the City Traffic Officer in Gujranwala.

This award is presented annually to one female police officer from around the world in recognition of extraordinary services.

SP Butt was selected for this award in acknowledgment of her outstanding performance and services in the field of policing.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated Aisha Butt for bringing honor to the department and said her success is a source of pride for the entire police force, especially female officers.