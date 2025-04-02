Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Press for Peace Publications’s message on International Children’s Book Day 2025

Press for Peace Publications's message on International Children's Book Day 2025

Press for Peace Publications (PFPP) Director Prof. Falak Naz Noor emphasized the importance of International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) in her message, stating that it serves as a vital opportunity to reflect on the impact of reading in promoting creativity and mental well-being among children and young people in our society. Celebrated worldwide on April 2nd since 1967, ICBD aims to inspire a love of reading and draw attention to children’s literature.

Hans Christian Andersen, a Danish author known for his fairy tales, novels, and poetry, has had his works translated into many languages globally. Prof. Falak Naz Noor highlighted that PFPP has been actively promoting reading through various initiatives.

“We have published a significant number of informative and engaging books in both English and Urdu. We also support children’s authors and illustrators to encourage their creative efforts,” she stated.

PFPP organizes book readings and literary contests for children, young people, and aspiring authors. Prof. Falak Naz Noor stressed the importance of reading, noting that it opens doors to success, fuels imagination, and shapes the futures of young readers.

“On International Children’s Book Day (ICBD), we must ensure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of reading. PFPP is committed to making books accessible to all children in our society,” she maintained.

Prof. Falak Naz Noor reminded us that numerous studies indicate that children who start reading at an early age tend to excel in their studies and develop essential skills. She remarked, “International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) reminds us that books have the power to change lives. They ignite imagination, broaden horizons, and equip children with the tools they need to navigate the world.”

On this International Children’s Book Day (ICBD), PFPP is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the chance to turn the page and write their own bright future, affirmed Prof. Falak Naz.

Web Desk
Web Desk

