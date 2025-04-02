President Zardari tests positive for coronavirus, placed in isolation

KARACHI – President Asif Zardari has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, confirmed his physician Dr Asim Hussain.

He further mentioned that President Zardari is being closely observed, with multiple tests conducted to evaluate his condition.

“The president is under the care of infectious disease specialists at a private hospital. All meetings with the president have been strictly restricted due to his health condition,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Dr Asim Hussain further mentioned that tests have been conducted on the president, and he is being closely monitored.

It is important to note that recently, President Zardari was transferred from Nawabshah to Karachi due to health concerns and is currently undergoing treatment at the private hospital.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon rejected the reports claiming that President Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for treatment.

The minister took to the social media platform X, to reject the inaccurate report. “The reports about President Asif Ali Zardari being shifted to Dubai for treatment is inaccurate. His health is improving and he will be fine very soon,” he wrote.