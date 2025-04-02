CM Gandapur, Barrister Saif meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his Information Adviser Barrister Saif met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

The meeting between Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and the PTI founder lasted for two and a half hours, during which political matters and party affairs were discussed.

This was Ali Amin Gandapur’s first meeting with the PTI founder in over a month and a half.

Meanwhile, security around Adiala Jail has been tightened, with additional personnel deployed.

According to reports, Azam Swati visited the jail yesterday with a special message, a meeting arranged by Gandapur. Swati had been trying to meet Khan for several days and was finally granted permission.

During the meeting, Swati reportedly discussed the possibility of negotiations with the establishment. While Imran Khan did not agree, his wife, Bushra Bibi, reportedly showed willingness.