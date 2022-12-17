Saad Rafique rejects rumours of selling PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York

10:33 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday new Boeing 777 will be inducted in the fleet of PIA in the coming days.

In a media talk, he said PIA is expected to grow its revenue to Rs170 billion this year, which so far is the highest one.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, categorically rejected the rumors about the sale of the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York. He said the future of the hotel will be decided next year by the new government.

He said a financial adviser should be hired to explore all possibilities for joint ventures to develop the hotel as recommended by the previous government.

Rafique, who also holds the portfolio of Railways ministry, said despite the difficulties, Pakistan Railways will achieve the set target.

