Court summons actress Nazish Jahangir in misappropriation case

LAHORE – The court has summoned actress Nazish Jahangir on the next hearing in a private complaint case filed against her.

According to reports, a hearing was held at Lahore Cantt Kachehri regarding a case filed against the Pakistani showbiz actress.

Her lawyer submitted a plea for exemption from appearance, stating that the actress was unwell and hospitalized. The court accepted the one-day exemption request but directed her to appear at the next hearing.

The court also asked for the original medical certificate on the next date.

The hearing was conducted on a petition filed by actor Aswad. His lawyer, Chaudhry Babar Advocate, appeared in court. The complaint alleges that Nazish Jahangir received a sum of money but failed to return it.

The prosecution requested the court to initiate legal action against the actress under charges of criminal breach of trust and other relevant sections.