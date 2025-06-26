New Cyber Force in Punjab to hunt down Hate Posters This Muharram

LAHORE — Punjab government had issued stern warning against spread of fake news and hate speech on social media during holy month of Muharram.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari said individuals found posting false, sectarian, or provocative material online will face immediate arrest. She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed law enforcement and digital regulators to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward online content that threatens communal harmony.

Bokhari for the first time in Punjab’s history, a specialized cyber security unit has been formed to monitor social media activity in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

“Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation, including suspension of accounts and prosecution under cybercrime laws,” said said. She also declared a complete ban on the use of drones throughout Muharram, warning that anyone violating this order will be apprehended on the spot.

“These measures are essential for preserving peace and security during Muharram,” she added. “No one will be allowed to disrupt religious harmony, whether through digital platforms or aerial surveillance.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi finalized nationwide Muharram security strategy. The meeting included a detailed review of security plans for all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal capital.

Key decisions from the meeting included launching a crackdown on social media users promoting sectarian hatred, and recommending that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) take strong action against hate content on TV and other electronic media platforms.

The participants also agreed that any suspension of internet or mobile phone services would be based on real-time security assessments and would be carried out in coordination with provincial authorities.