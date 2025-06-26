Pakistan censures brutal torture in Palestine, Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan remains gravely concerned at the widespread and systematic use of torture as an instrument of oppression in situations of foreign occupation.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, being observed today.

The statement said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirms its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity.

It said the people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination.

On this day, Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these occupying powers and to hold them accountable, in addition to helping end the plight of the victims of their torture and oppression.

The Foreign Office said Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Any act of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is incompatible with the values of justice, mercy and compassion that are at the core of Islamic teachings.

It said guided by these values and its international obligations, Pakistan remains committed to eradicating torture and strengthening protections for all individuals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms continue to be strengthened by Pakistan to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law. It further said that measures are also being taken to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support.