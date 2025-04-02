Karachi robbery turns deadly: Man killed in front of child for resisting

KARACHI – Another innocent citizen has been killed for resisting a robbery, with the tragic incident occurring in front of a young child in Karachi.

Due to the Sindh government’s helplessness, Karachi remains under the grip of fearless criminals who carry out robberies and flee after killing victims in broad daylight, unafraid of law enforcement.

According to rescue officials, the latest incident took place near Defence Phase 1, where unidentified armed assailants shot and killed a man.

Later reports confirmed that the heartbreaking incident happened during a robbery when the victim resisted.

Upon receiving information, DIG South Asad Raza and SSP South Zahoor Ali arrived at the scene with their team, gathered evidence, and investigated the details.

CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The shooting occurred at Mono Terrace Commercial Area, B Market, Defence Phase 1. According to the victim’s family, 38-year-old Amir, a real estate agent, had stepped out for an errand and was about to get into his car when robbers approached.

The family revealed that three to four armed men arrived on two motorcycles. When Amir resisted, the robbers opened fire, hitting him twice.

CCTV footage shows Amir grappling with one of the assailants before another robber, in an attempt to free his accomplice, fired multiple shots at him.

In this tragic incident, the child accompanying the victim witnessed the entire brutal act, standing helplessly as the horrific crime unfolded.