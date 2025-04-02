Six killed in traffic accidents during three days of Eid in Karachi

KARACHI – Six people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the three days of Eid.

According to the police, one person died in a traffic accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on the first day of Eid, while another lost his life in Malir on the second day.

Today, four more people were killed in accidents in Orangi Town, Super Highway, and SITE Area.

In Orangi Town No. 10, a rickshaw collided with a parked tanker due to overspeeding, killing the driver. On the Super Highway near Jamali Bridge, a pedestrian woman was struck by a vehicle and died, while her mother sustained injuries.

In Liaquatabad, a speeding car hit a motorcyclist, resulting in the young rider’s death.

Police reports indicate that 165 people were injured in various road accidents over the three days of Eid. This year so far, 238 people have died, and 3,131 have been injured in traffic accidents across the city.